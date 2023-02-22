Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has decreased by -9.04 compared to its previous closing price of 3.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.51x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) by analysts is $16.43, which is -$0.39 below the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 254.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of GOTU was 7.01M shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has gone down by -1.72% for the week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month and a 210.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.12% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.50% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 80.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares sank -17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 44.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.