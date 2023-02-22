Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FREQ is 0.51.

The average price recommended by analysts for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is $5.50, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for FREQ is 32.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On February 22, 2023, FREQ’s average trading volume was 672.40K shares.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Stock Sees a1.96 Increase

In the past week, FREQ stock has gone down by -11.10%, with a monthly decline of -85.68% and a quarterly plunge of -63.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.90% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -80.63% for FREQ stock, with a simple moving average of -68.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREQ

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FREQ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

FREQ Trading at -79.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -86.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ fell by -11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.2954. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. saw -82.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from McCubbin Quentin, who sale 6,569 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Jul 06. After this action, McCubbin Quentin now owns 38,340 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,985 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Wendy S, the Chief People Officer of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,638 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Arnold Wendy S is holding 21,186 shares at $8,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -53.90 for asset returns.