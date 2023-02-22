Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 60.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTNT is $71.31, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for FTNT on February 22, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

Fortinet Inc.’s (FTNT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has experienced a -0.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.19% rise in the past month, and a 10.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.43% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $73 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +18.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.04. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 575,494 shares at the price of $58.97 back on Feb 09. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $33,935,130 using the latest closing price.

Xie Michael, the VP, Engineering & CTO of Fortinet Inc., sale 240,046 shares at $53.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Xie Michael is holding 29,727,018 shares at $12,896,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+75.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.