First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 7.16. but the company has seen a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3485.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AG is $9.21, which is $3.92 above the current price. The public float for AG is 258.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on February 22, 2023 was 5.78M shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock Sees a-2.65 Decrease

AG’s stock has fallen by -3.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.52% and a quarterly drop of -22.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.23% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.25% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.