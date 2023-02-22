Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 36.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for FITB is 683.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of FITB was 4.83M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has experienced a -3.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.19% rise in the past month, and a 2.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for FITB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.93% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $36 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FITB, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

FITB Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.80. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Hammond Howard, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $37.32 back on Feb 14. After this action, Hammond Howard now owns 49,202 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $37,317 using the latest closing price.

Hammond Howard, the EVP of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 2,000 shares at $37.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Hammond Howard is holding 50,686 shares at $75,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +26.15. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.