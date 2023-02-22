Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 69.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIS is 0.83.

The public float for FIS is 587.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on February 22, 2023 was 6.52M shares.

FIS’s stock has seen a 1.68% increase for the week, with a -9.21% drop in the past month and a 9.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.30% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $79 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.82. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Ferris Stephanie, who purchase 2,240 shares at the price of $66.71 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ferris Stephanie now owns 80,296 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $149,430 using the latest closing price.

Shea Brian T, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 2,300 shares at $68.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Shea Brian T is holding 8,707 shares at $158,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.94 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at -115.09. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.