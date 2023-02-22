Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 4.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is above average at 1.69x. The 36-month beta value for GSM is also noteworthy at 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GSM is $12.00, which is $7.65 above than the current price. The public float for GSM is 94.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of GSM on February 22, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Stock Observes -23.21% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has seen a -1.58% decrease in the past week, with a -9.19% drop in the past month, and a -6.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for GSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.53% for GSM stock, with a simple moving average of -23.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

GSM Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Ferroglobe PLC saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.56 for the present operating margin

+12.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe PLC stands at -6.22. Equity return is now at value 91.00, with 27.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.