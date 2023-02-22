Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)’s stock price has decreased by -34.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -41.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FAMI is 0.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for FAMI is 23.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAMI on February 22, 2023 was 370.69K shares.

Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) Stock: A -35.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has gone down by -41.75% for the week, with a -13.06% drop in the past month and a 7.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.94% for FAMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.41% for FAMI stock, with a simple moving average of -33.70% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -41.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9233. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw 49.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at +2.24. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.49.