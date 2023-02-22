Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 17.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is above average at 31.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is $25.19, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for EXEL is 315.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXEL on February 22, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -0.23 Increase on Exelixis Inc.’s (EXEL) Stock

EXEL’s stock has seen a -1.36% decrease for the week, with a 4.30% rise in the past month and a 3.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for Exelixis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $29 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXEL, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

EXEL Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.55. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from FELDBAUM CARL B, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.78 back on Feb 09. After this action, FELDBAUM CARL B now owns 18,701 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $711,200 using the latest closing price.

Haley Patrick J., the EVP, Commercial of Exelixis Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $17.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Haley Patrick J. is holding 254,414 shares at $434,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.