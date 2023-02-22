Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM)’s stock price has decreased by -8.85 compared to its previous closing price of 43.17. however, the company has experienced a -8.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BEAM is 69.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEAM on February 22, 2023 was 772.62K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) Stock

In the past week, BEAM stock has gone down by -8.59%, with a monthly decline of -11.65% and a quarterly plunge of -16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.55% for BEAM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $62 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BEAM, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.23. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Burrell Terry-Ann, who sale 36,152 shares at the price of $45.08 back on Jan 27. After this action, Burrell Terry-Ann now owns 31,277 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,629,747 using the latest closing price.

Burrell Terry-Ann, the Chief Financial Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,102 shares at $45.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Burrell Terry-Ann is holding 31,277 shares at $49,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.01 for the present operating margin

+68.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -714.91. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -22.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.