Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 55.40. but the company has seen a -1.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/20/22 that Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is above average at 27.44x. The 36-month beta value for MGA is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MGA is $62.47, which is $10.3 above than the current price. The public float for MGA is 285.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on February 22, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) Stock

The stock of Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen a -1.63% decrease in the past week, with a -16.06% drop in the past month, and a -11.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for MGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.58% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to MGA, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

MGA Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.19. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+8.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.