Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has increased by 9.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. but the company has seen a 16.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for CYBN is 141.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on February 22, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) Stock

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a 16.54% increase in the past week, with a 16.71% gain in the past month, and a 8.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.26% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.09% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at 23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4263. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 59.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.