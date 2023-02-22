Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 85.44. However, the company has experienced a -5.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Emerson Bids to Buy National Instruments for Nearly $7 Billion

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by analysts is $102.02, which is $19.73 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 565.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of EMR was 3.60M shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

EMR’s stock has fallen by -5.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly drop of -13.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EMR, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

EMR Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.23. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.