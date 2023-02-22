EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has decreased by -10.66 compared to its previous closing price of 11.82. but the company has seen a -9.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EH is $28.15, which is -$6.56 below than the current price. The public float for EH is 36.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.83% of that float. The average trading volume of EH on February 22, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock Showcases -18.85% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, EH stock has gone down by -9.59%, with a monthly decline of -4.86% and a quarterly surge of 119.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.82% for EHang Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.85% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 36.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.94. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.97 for the present operating margin

+63.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -552.68. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -64.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.