Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 78.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EW is $88.27, which is $12.97 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 612.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for EW on February 22, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has experienced a -2.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.72% drop in the past month, and a 2.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for EW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -13.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to EW, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

EW Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.36. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from STONE HEISZ LESLIE, who sale 9,671 shares at the price of $76.82 back on Feb 16. After this action, STONE HEISZ LESLIE now owns 27,480 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $742,942 using the latest closing price.

Chopra Daveen, the CVP, TMTT of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $76.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Chopra Daveen is holding 18,911 shares at $304,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.