ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has increased by 147.65 compared to its previous closing price of 3.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 82.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ECX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for ECX on February 22, 2023 was 32.76K shares.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has seen a 82.25% increase in the past week, with a 18.43% gain in the past month, and a -16.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.31% for ECX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.87% for ECX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

ECX Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.16%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX rose by +50.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.