eBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 48.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/23/22 that IRS Delays Gig-Tax Filing Rule for Side Hustles of More Than $600

, and the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EBAY is $47.78, which is -$0.23 below the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 541.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume for EBAY on February 22, 2023 was 4.73M shares.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

EBAY stock saw an increase of -2.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.64% and a quarterly increase of 5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for eBay Inc. (EBAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $47 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

EBAY Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.14. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES now owns 136,632 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 9,542 shares at $44.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 0 shares at $420,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.85 for the present operating margin

+74.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at +2.40. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.