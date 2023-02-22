DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has decreased by -7.54 compared to its previous closing price of 64.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that DocuSign Plans to Lay Off 10% of Workers

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) by analysts is $62.18, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 197.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCU was 5.41M shares.

An In-Depth Look at DocuSign Inc.’s (DOCU) Stock Performance

DOCU stock saw an increase of -3.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.49% and a quarterly increase of 25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.44% for DOCU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

DOCU Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.43. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 147,008 shares at the price of $55.08 back on Jan 19. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,225,714 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $8,097,603 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 147,009 shares at $58.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,377,326 shares at $8,543,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68 for the present operating margin

+77.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -3.32. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.