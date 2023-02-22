DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s stock price has decreased by -17.90 compared to its previous closing price of 4.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -31.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is $7.83, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for DMTK is 29.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMTK on February 22, 2023 was 742.49K shares.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has gone down by -31.21% for the week, with a -11.73% drop in the past month and a 66.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.96% for DMTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.32% for DMTK stock, with a simple moving average of -17.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DMTK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

DMTK Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -28.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -31.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 125.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Wood Todd Michael, who sale 356 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Dec 12. After this action, Wood Todd Michael now owns 214,110 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $790 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 328 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 157,822 shares at $728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -51.00 for asset returns.