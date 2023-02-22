Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. however, the company has experienced a -8.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is above average at 81.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.

The public float for DNN is 810.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNN on February 22, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

DNN’s stock has fallen by -8.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.63% and a quarterly rise of 1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.04% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.69% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3795. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.