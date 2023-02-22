Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 79.99. however, the company has experienced a -4.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

, and the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DDOG is $103.32, which is $24.51 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 238.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume for DDOG on February 22, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) Stock: A -1.45% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

DDOG’s stock has fallen by -4.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.51% and a quarterly drop of -0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $105 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.84. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 9,576 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 60,355 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $861,840 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 85,637 shares at $82.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 243,282 shares at $7,075,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.