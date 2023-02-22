Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 146.09. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/22 that Darden Sales Rise but Higher Costs Dent Profit

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DRI is $156.15, which is $7.97 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 121.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume for DRI on February 22, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DRI stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 0.31% and a quarterly surge of 1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for DRI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DRI Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.59. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from MENSAH NANA, who sale 64 shares at the price of $148.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, MENSAH NANA now owns 10 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $9,487 using the latest closing price.

Renninger Richard L., the SVP, Chief Development Officer of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $147.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Renninger Richard L. is holding 22,368 shares at $739,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.06 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.91. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.