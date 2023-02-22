D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): A Technical Analysis

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.37 compared to its previous closing price of 94.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Housing Market Shows Signs of Thawing

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50.

The public float for DHI is 302.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on February 22, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

DHI’s stock has fallen by -10.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly rise of 10.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.86% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $96 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to DHI, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

DHI Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.68. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Allen Barbara K, who sale 1,748 shares at the price of $96.77 back on Jan 27. After this action, Allen Barbara K now owns 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $169,154 using the latest closing price.

Romanowski Paul J, the EVP and COO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $89.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Romanowski Paul J is holding 76,185 shares at $2,690,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.