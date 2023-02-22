Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TYDE is 65.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. On February 22, 2023, TYDE’s average trading volume was 6.57M shares.

The -86.36% Simple Moving Average of Cryptyde Inc.’s (TYDE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

TYDE’s stock has fallen by -12.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.64% and a quarterly drop of -59.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.03% for Cryptyde Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.27% for TYDE stock, with a simple moving average of -86.36% for the last 200 days.

TYDE Trading at -32.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE fell by -12.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2028. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw -13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TYDE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.