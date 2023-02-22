Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has decreased by -9.70 compared to its previous closing price of 131.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Crocs Rises as Earnings Impress Amid a Sunny Outlook

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CROX is $150.33, which is $29.39 above the current price. The public float for CROX is 60.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on February 22, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, CROX stock has gone up by 0.06%, with a monthly decline of -3.01% and a quarterly surge of 20.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Crocs Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of 46.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.78. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Rees Andrew, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $130.77 back on Feb 17. After this action, Rees Andrew now owns 119,748 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $2,615,476 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc., sale 11,055 shares at $130.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 134,102 shares at $1,443,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +15.19. Equity return is now at value 94.40, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.