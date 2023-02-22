Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 68.40. However, the company has experienced a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.22.

The public float for CPRT is 427.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRT on February 22, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

Copart Inc.’s (CPRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Copart Inc. (CPRT) has gone up by 0.31% for the week, with a 8.76% rise in the past month and a 7.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.64% for CPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $140 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

CPRT Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.14. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Blunt Matt, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $115.72 back on Jun 06. After this action, Blunt Matt now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $1,157,200 using the latest closing price.

TRYFOROS THOMAS N, the Director of Copart Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $114.72 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that TRYFOROS THOMAS N is holding 0 shares at $1,261,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 20.00 for asset returns.