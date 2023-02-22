Confluent Inc. (CFLT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 25.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for CFLT is 152.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFLT on February 22, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Confluent Inc.’s (CFLT) Stock Performance

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has experienced a -8.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.94% rise in the past month, and a 13.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for CFLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for CFLT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $36 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CFLT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.15. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Buscemi Stephanie, who sale 53,223 shares at the price of $27.82 back on Feb 14. After this action, Buscemi Stephanie now owns 40,057 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $1,480,664 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Erica, the President, Field Operations of Confluent Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $25.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Schultz Erica is holding 135,732 shares at $1,280,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -19.00 for asset returns.