Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 36.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/22 that Conagra Beats Earnings Estimates, Driven by Higher Prices

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is above average at 25.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is $41.80, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 471.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAG on February 22, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has seen a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.27% decline in the past month and a 4.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for CAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for CAG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CAG, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

CAG Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.53. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Wise Robert G, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Jan 06. After this action, Wise Robert G now owns 22,717 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $2,045,000 using the latest closing price.

Bartell Carey, the EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 6,408 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Bartell Carey is holding 0 shares at $221,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+24.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +7.70. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.