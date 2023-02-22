CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.92 compared to its previous closing price of 15.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for CNX is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNX is $19.91, which is $4.66 above than the current price. The public float for CNX is 168.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.71% of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on February 22, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

CNX’s stock has fallen by -8.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.64% and a quarterly drop of -19.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for CNX Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.77% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CNX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

CNX Trading at -9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -3.62. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.