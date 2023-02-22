CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has decreased by -10.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is above average at 3.12x,

The public float for CNEY is 30.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNEY on February 22, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Stock Records -86.98% Quarterly Movement

The stock of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has seen a -19.10% decrease in the past week, with a -65.62% drop in the past month, and a -86.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.35% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.97% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -80.90% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -58.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -73.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -19.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6852. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -58.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.