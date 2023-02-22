Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.07 compared to its previous closing price of 45.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is above average at 10.71x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is $48.78, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for CARR is 826.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CARR on February 22, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has experienced a -3.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month, and a 1.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for CARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.97. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Nelson Christopher John, who sale 213,353 shares at the price of $45.30 back on Feb 13. After this action, Nelson Christopher John now owns 97,285 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $9,665,446 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Kyle, the Vice President, Controller of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 10,433 shares at $45.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Crockett Kyle is holding 0 shares at $478,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.