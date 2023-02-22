Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has decreased by -5.73 compared to its previous closing price of 28.79. however, the company has experienced a -6.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.94.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CCJ is 431.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on February 22, 2023 was 4.47M shares.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

CCJ’s stock has seen a -6.15% decrease for the week, with a 3.19% rise in the past month and a 14.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Cameco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 9.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.10. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.