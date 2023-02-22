Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD)’s stock price has increased by 13.41 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has experienced a 19.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is $4.25, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for BKD is 181.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKD on February 22, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

The Volatility of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) Stock: A 19.34% Ratio for the Week

BKD’s stock has seen a 19.34% increase for the week, with a 18.10% rise in the past month and a 9.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.60% for BKD stock, with a simple moving average of -18.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $9.80. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BKD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at 22.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from BUMSTEAD FRANK M, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Nov 17. After this action, BUMSTEAD FRANK M now owns 401,291 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $154,415 using the latest closing price.

BAIER LUCINDA M, the President and CEO of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., sale 73,991 shares at $6.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that BAIER LUCINDA M is holding 1,717,661 shares at $499,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.71 for the present operating margin

+7.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at -3.62. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.