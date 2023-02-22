BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -9.01 compared to its previous closing price of 13.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBIO is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBIO is $22.00, which is $9.19 above the current price. The public float for BBIO is 107.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on February 22, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Stock Sees a-9.01 Decrease

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has seen a 2.85% increase in the past week, with a 41.40% gain in the past month, and a 23.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.39% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 26.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at 28.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +39.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 56.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 44,798 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Feb 17. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 4,813,197 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $569,073 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 17,717 shares at $12.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 219,529 shares at $225,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-827.12 for the present operating margin

+90.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -806.90. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with -57.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.