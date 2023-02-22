Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)’s stock price has decreased by -9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BGRY is $3.25, which is $1.95 above than the current price. The public float for BGRY is 218.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of BGRY on February 22, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, BGRY stock has gone down by -13.91%, with a monthly gain of 36.83% and a quarterly surge of 21.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.28% for Berkshire Grey Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for BGRY stock, with a simple moving average of -18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGRY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BGRY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BGRY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

BGRY Trading at 28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares surge +39.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGRY fell by -13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3562. In addition, Berkshire Grey Inc. saw 115.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-323.17 for the present operating margin

-16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berkshire Grey Inc. stands at -301.62. Equity return is now at value -101.60, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.