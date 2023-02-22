BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 30.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for BRBR is 130.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRBR on February 22, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

BellRing Brands Inc.’s (BRBR) Stock: A 7.01% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has seen a 0.65% increase in the past week, with a 18.63% gain in the past month, and a 25.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for BRBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for BRBR stock, with a simple moving average of 25.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $32 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BRBR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

BRBR Trading at 15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +15.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.37. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 21.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from STEIN ELLIOT JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $23.67 back on May 12. After this action, STEIN ELLIOT JR now owns 19,551 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $47,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with 16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.