Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has increased by 5.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 3.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is $2.00, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 308.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AULT on February 22, 2023 was 6.20M shares.

The Volatility of Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) Stock: A 11.30% Ratio for the Week

AULT’s stock has risen by 11.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.27% and a quarterly drop of -5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.75% for Ault Alliance Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -41.79% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1300. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,806,200 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $396 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 400 shares at $4.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,806,000 shares at $1,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.