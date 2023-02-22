Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX)’s stock price has increased by 51.52 compared to its previous closing price of 7.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 58.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -2.41.

The public float for ATLX is 4.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATLX on February 22, 2023 was 150.57K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Atlas Lithium Corporation’s (ATLX) Stock

ATLX stock saw an increase of 58.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.02% and a quarterly increase of -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.94% for Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.92% for ATLX stock, with a simple moving average of 25.71% for the last 200 days.

ATLX Trading at 40.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.30%, as shares surge +28.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATLX rose by +58.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Atlas Lithium Corporation saw 56.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34363.68 for the present operating margin

-20939.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Lithium Corporation stands at -27094.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.