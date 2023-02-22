Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 127.23. However, the company has seen a -0.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Lower. The Earnings Outlook Disappointed.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.41.

The public float for KMB is 336.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for KMB on February 22, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) Stock

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen a -0.67% decrease in the past week, with a -4.37% drop in the past month, and a 0.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $120 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $139, previously predicting the price at $137. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to KMB, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

KMB Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.68. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Hsu Michael D., who sale 41,698 shares at the price of $140.08 back on May 12. After this action, Hsu Michael D. now owns 89,593 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $5,840,943 using the latest closing price.

Wilkinson Tristram, the President, APAC of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 2,069 shares at $137.17 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wilkinson Tristram is holding 14,102 shares at $283,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. Equity return is now at value 339.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.