ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 7.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for ASX is 2.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ASX was 6.40M shares.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

ASX’s stock has seen a -6.22% decrease for the week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month and a 10.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.20% for ASX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASX reach a price target of $8.10, previously predicting the price at $13.30. The rating they have provided for ASX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

ASX Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.95 for the present operating margin

+20.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 64.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.24. Total debt to assets is 27.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.