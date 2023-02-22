Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 211.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that Boeing, Airbus Sell 470 Planes to Air India in Record Deal

The 36-month beta value for BA is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BA is $234.20, which is $18.22 above than the current price. The public float for BA is 595.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of BA on February 22, 2023 was 6.48M shares.

The Boeing Company’s (BA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The Boeing Company (BA) has seen a -4.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.60% decline in the past month and a 18.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 26.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $225 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BA, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

BA Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.11. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from CALHOUN DAVID L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Nov 04. After this action, CALHOUN DAVID L now owns 25,000 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $3,972,028 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 1,285 shares at $157.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 2,917 shares at $201,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.