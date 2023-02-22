Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)’s stock price has increased by 20.46 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for HOTH is also noteworthy at 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOTH is $19.00, which is $15.88 above than the current price. The public float for HOTH is 0.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.24% of that float. The average trading volume of HOTH on February 22, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s (HOTH) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

HOTH’s stock has risen by 17.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.06% and a quarterly drop of -17.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.97% for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.03% for HOTH stock, with a simple moving average of -60.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOTH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HOTH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for HOTH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2019.

HOTH Trading at -32.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.46%, as shares sank -36.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOTH rose by +22.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. saw -60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOTH starting from Knie Robb, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, Knie Robb now owns 828,259 shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,900 using the latest closing price.

Knie Robb, the CEO and President of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Knie Robb is holding 818,259 shares at $4,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOTH

Equity return is now at value -121.00, with -108.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.19.