Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 26.38. however, the company has experienced a -1.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is above average at 11.30x. The 36-month beta value for EPD is also noteworthy at 1.06.

The average price estimated by analysts for EPD is $31.90, which is $5.76 above than the current price. The public float for EPD is 1.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on February 22, 2023 was 5.18M shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has experienced a -1.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.85% rise in the past month, and a 5.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $27 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. gave a rating of “Hold” to EPD, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

EPD Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.11. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from BARTH CARIN MARCY, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $23.99 back on Dec 27. After this action, BARTH CARIN MARCY now owns 75,776 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $119,950 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,650 shares at $24.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,337,775 shares at $87,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.07 for the present operating margin

+11.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.44. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 7.00 for asset returns.