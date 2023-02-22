Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.48 compared to its previous closing price of 2.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for AGEN is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGEN is $6.83, which is $6.19 above than the current price. The public float for AGEN is 234.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on February 22, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

AGEN’s stock has fallen by -6.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.33% and a quarterly drop of -34.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Agenus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.74% for AGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -13.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $5 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AGEN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.