Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.50 compared to its previous closing price of 192.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Analog Devices Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Forecast Were Strong.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is above average at 28.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.

The public float for ADI is 505.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADI on February 22, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) Stock

ADI’s stock has seen a 3.06% increase for the week, with a 12.59% rise in the past month and a 15.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for Analog Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.40% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $205 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ADI Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.95. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Frank Edward H., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $193.09 back on Feb 17. After this action, Frank Edward H. now owns 3,000 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $965,450 using the latest closing price.

Sondel Michael, the CAO (principal acct. officer) of Analog Devices Inc., sale 5,490 shares at $194.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Sondel Michael is holding 6,281 shares at $1,066,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.