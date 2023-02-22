TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has decreased by -32.62 compared to its previous closing price of 7.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCBP is $7.28, which is $3.98 above than the current price. The public float for TCBP is 0.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.47% of that float. The average trading volume of TCBP on February 22, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

An In-Depth Look at TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) Stock Performance

In the past week, TCBP stock has gone down by -19.42%, with a monthly gain of 9.37% and a quarterly plunge of -43.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.86% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.49% for TCBP stock, with a simple moving average of -68.74% for the last 200 days.

TCBP Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.61%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw 30.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-316.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -686.12. Equity return is now at value 123.10, with -117.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.