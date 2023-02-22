Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

The 36-month beta value for AMRS is also noteworthy at 1.06.

The public float for AMRS is 233.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.84% of that float. The average trading volume of AMRS on February 22, 2023 was 5.68M shares.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

AMRS’s stock has seen a -12.66% decrease for the week, with a -12.10% drop in the past month and a -34.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for Amyris Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.79% for AMRS stock, with a simple moving average of -39.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

AMRS Trading at -16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -24.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5975. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kung Frank, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 21. After this action, Kung Frank now owns 0 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Kung Frank is holding 36,488 shares at $1,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Equity return is now at value 222.60, with -40.20 for asset returns.