American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 60.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that AIG Margins Improve but Earnings Hit by Weak Markets, Bad Weather

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is $71.63, which is $11.99 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 740.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIG on February 22, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock Observes 5.40% 200-Day Moving Average

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a -3.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month, and a 0.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for AIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for AIG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $64 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AIG, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AIG Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.56. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw -5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 80,000,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 501,145,000 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $1,680,000,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc., purchase 720,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 720,000 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 2.30 for asset returns.