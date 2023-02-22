American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)’s stock price has decreased by -13.31 compared to its previous closing price of 44.99. However, the company has experienced a -17.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEL is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEL is $46.18, which is $8.22 above the current price. The public float for AEL is 85.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEL on February 22, 2023 was 637.63K shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Stock Observes -2.37% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AEL stock has gone down by -17.96%, with a monthly decline of -14.77% and a quarterly surge of 4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.14% for AEL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEL reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for AEL stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to AEL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

AEL Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL fell by -17.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.71. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw -14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Lorenzen Jeffrey D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lorenzen Jeffrey D now owns 36,439 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $1,000,078 using the latest closing price.

Neugent Gerard D., the Director of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 4,237 shares at $34.84 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Neugent Gerard D. is holding 51,003 shares at $147,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +32.40. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.