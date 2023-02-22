Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 21.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that Albertsons Shareholders Set to Receive $4 Billion Dividend

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) is 8.74x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACI is 313.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On February 22, 2023, ACI’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock Showcases 1.21% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has seen a 0.89% increase in the past week, with a 2.19% gain in the past month, and a 4.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for ACI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for ACI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $26 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ACI Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw 3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Gajial Omer, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $21.05 back on Jan 25. After this action, Gajial Omer now owns 25,140 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $757,800 using the latest closing price.

Larson Robert Bruce, the Chief Accounting Officer of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Larson Robert Bruce is holding 50,241 shares at $630,300 based on the most recent closing price.